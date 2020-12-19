Carson City road report for December 21 to 27, 2020

Road report as of Dec. 17. The following applies to Dec. 21-27:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane may be closed in the westbound direction, Monday-Thursday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

Overland Street will be closed in both directions between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

North Lompa Lane will have lane restrictions and flagger controls between U.S. 50 and Menlo Drive, Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for crack sealing.

Saliman Road may have lane closures in the southbound direction between 5th Street and Little Lane, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.