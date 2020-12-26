Carson City road report for December 28 to January 3

Road report as of Dec. 24. The following applies to Dec. 28-Jan. 3:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will remain closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

• Little Lane may have periodic lane closures in the westbound direction, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will have flagger controls and lane restrictions between Parkland Street and Marsh Road, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for crack sealing.

• Long Street will have flagger controls and lane restrictions at various locations between Mountain Street and Rand Avenue, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sewer line inspection.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.