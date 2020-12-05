Carson City road report for December 7 to 13, 2020

Road report as of Dec. 3. The following information applies to Dec. 7–13:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane will be closed in the westbound direction, Monday–Sunday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday–Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Viking Way may be closed between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing waterline work. Local access will be provided.

There will be multiple road closures and detours in the area of Division Street and Musser Street, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Living Nativity scene.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

College Parkway will have shoulder closures near the intersection of N. Lompa Lane, Monday–Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for utility work.

N. Edmonds Drive will have single lane closures between Brown Street and Gordon Street, Wednesday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Saliman Road may have lane closures in the southbound direction between 5th Street and Little Lane, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

S. Edmonds Drive will have a single lane close between Clearview Drive and Bennett Avenue, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

U.S. 395 will have overnight lane restrictions at Topsy Lane, Sunridge Drive, and Mica Drive Tuesday–Thursday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for modifications to the traffic signals.

U.S. 50 at the intersection of Airport Road will have lane restrictions and shoulder closures Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 pm, weather permitting, for roadway striping at the intersection. The lane restrictions may extend both north and south along Airport Road. Please use caution.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.