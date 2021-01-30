Carson City road report for Feb. 1-7, 2021

Road report as of Jan. 28. The following applies to Feb. 1-7:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will remain closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane may have periodic lane closures in the westbound direction between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open.