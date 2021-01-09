Carson City road report for January 11 to 17, 2021

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to Jan. 11-17:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will remain closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane may have periodic lane closures in the westbound direction, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Carson Street will have a right lane closure in the southbound direction between 10th Street and Stewart Street, Tuesday, 4-7 a.m. for electrical work.

Little Lane will have lane closures between Stewart Street and Roop Street, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Saliman Road may have lane closures in the southbound direction between 5th Street and Little Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for storm drain utility work.

Stewart Street will have a right lane closure in the northbound direction between Wright Way and Little Lane, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.