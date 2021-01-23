Carson City road report for January 25 to 31, 2021

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 25-31:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will remain closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

• Little Lane may have periodic lane closures in the westbound direction between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Carson Street at Telegraph Street will have periodic shoulder closures for installation of crosswalk enhancements, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.