Carson City road report for January 4 to 10, 2021

Road report as of Dec. 31. The following applies to Jan. 4-10:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will remain closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Sunday, all day, for reconstruction of the sewer lift station. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane may have periodic lane closures in the westbound direction, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Carmine Street will have flagger controls and lane restrictions between Bunch Way and Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

Saliman Road may have lane closures in the southbound direction between 5th Street and Little Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for storm drain utility work.

Sneddon Way will have flagger controls and lane restrictions between Carmine Street and Roberta Way, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

U.S. 50 at the intersection of Airport Road will have lane restrictions and shoulder closures Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting, for roadway striping at the intersection. The lane restrictions may extend both north and south along Airport Road. Please use caution.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.