Carson City road report for July 20 to 26, 2020

Road Report as of July 16. The following information applies to July 20-26.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Menlo Drive for installation of new sewer and water utilities. Airport Road will also remain closed to through traffic between U.S. 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential and business access will also be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 2nd Street, 3rd Street, and Valley Street will have single lane closures while crews reconstruct the parking lot along Stewart Street, Monday-Friday, during daytime hours.

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Minonee Lane and Menlo Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews temporarily patch portion of the road.

• College Parkway will have a single lane closure in the westbound direction between the I-580 Interchange and Retail Court for construction associated with the adjacent development, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closure may extend up the interchange ramps.

• Fairview Drive will have continued eastbound and westbound single lane closures while utility work and roadway reconstruction occurs, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.