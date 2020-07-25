Carson City road report for July 27 to Aug. 2, 2020

Road Report as of July 23. The following information applies to July 27-Aug 2:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions to through traffic between U.S. 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Residential and business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Airport Road will be closed between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the ongoing sewer project.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 2nd Street, 3rd Street, and Valley Street will have single lane closures while crews reconstruct the parking lot along Stewart Street, Monday-Friday, during daytime hours.

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Minonee Lane and Menlo Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while crews begin construction of the waterline.

• College Parkway will have a single lane closure in the westbound direction between the I-580 Interchange and Retail Court for construction associated with the adjacent development, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closure may extend up the interchange ramps.

• Fairview Drive will have continued eastbound and westbound single lane closures while utility work and roadway reconstruction occurs, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• U.S. 50 will have lane closures and lane shifts in both directions between Lompa Lane and Fairview Drive, Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the Airport Road Sewer Project.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.