Carson City road report for July 6 to 12, 2020

Road Report as of July 2. The following information applies to the period of July 6-12:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Menlo Drive for installation of new sewer and water utilities. Airport Road will also be closed in the southbound direction only between U.S. 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, all day. Northbound Airport Road will remain open. Residential and business access will also be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Livermore Lane and the Pete Livermore Sports Complex will be closed until further notice while the parking lot is reconstructed.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

• Robinson Street will be closed beginning at Saliman Road and continuing to the east along the high school, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access for school buses will be allowed.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Stewart Street and Roop Street for utility work, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• College Parkway will have a single lane closure in the westbound direction between the I-580 Interchange and Retail Court for construction associated with the adjacent development, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lane closure will extend up the interchange off-ramps.

• Fairview Drive will have continued eastbound and westbound single lane closures while utility work and roadway reconstruction occurs, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.