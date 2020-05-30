Carson City road report for June 1 to 7, 2020

Road Report as of May 28. The following information applies to the period of June 1-7:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Curry Street may be closed periodically between William Street and John Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John Street may be closed periodically between N. Carson Street and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the businesses will be maintained.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have overnight lane restrictions at the intersection of U.S. 50, Monday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. There will be no daytime work; however, JAC service will continue using the detours during the day.

Garnet Way will be reduced to a single lane between Arrowhead Drive and Bonanza Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have eastbound and westbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Long Street will have flagger controlled single lane closures at the intersection of Russell Way, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Carson Street may have a single lane closures between Fleischmann Way and William Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ruby Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Garnet Way and Imus Road, Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.