Carson City road report for June 15 to 21, 2020
Road report as of June 11. The following information applies to the period of June 15-21:
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
· Airport Road remains closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Minonee Lane, Monday-Friday, all day. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.
· Gordon Street will be close at Brown Street, Monday-Friday, all day.
· Menlo Drive will be closed at Airport Road, Monday-Friday, all day.
· Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
· Fairview Drive will have eastbound and westbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
· Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Saliman Road will have a northbound lane closures between Fairview Drive and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com