Carson City road report for June 22 to 28, 2020

Road Report as of June 18. The following information applies to June 22-28:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Minonee Lane, Monday-Friday, all day. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Livermore Lane and Pete Livermore Sports Complex will be closed until further notice while the parking lot is reconstructed.

• Menlo Drive will be closed at Airport Road, Monday-Friday, all day.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

• Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction only between Hot Springs Road and Winnie Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured, but northbound traffic will be allowed.

• Russell Way will be closed in the southbound direction only between Northridge Drive and William Street for pavement preservation, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Northbound traffic will be allowed.

• Saliman Road will be closed in the northbound direction only between William Street and Long Street, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Southbound traffic will be allowed.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Fairview Drive will have eastbound and westbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Oregon Street will have single lane flagger controls on Tuesday beginning at 3 a.m.

• Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Roop Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Robinson Street and Winnie Lane for pavement rehabilitation, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Additional work to restripe the roadway will be occurring at night.

Saliman Road will have a southbound lane closures between William Street and Robinson Street, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition, there will be single lane closures between Little Lane and Fairview Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Saliman Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Fairview Drive and William Street for pavement rehabilitation, Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.