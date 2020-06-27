Carson City road report for June 29 to July 5, 2020

Road Report as of June 25. The following information applies to the period of June 29-July 5:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road remains closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Menlo Drive for installation of new sewer and water utilities, Monday-Friday, all day. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Livermore Lane and Pete Livermore Sports Complex will be closed until further notice while the parking lot is reconstructed.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Fairview Drive will have continued eastbound and westbound single lane closures while utility work is conducted, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Russell Way will have overnight lane closures between William Street and Northridge Drive, Monday-Wednesday.

• Saliman Road will have overnight lane closures between William Street and Fairview Drive, Monday-Wednesday.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com