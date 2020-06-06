Carson City road report for June 8 to 14, 2020

Road Report as of June 4. The following information applies to the period of June 8-14:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road will be closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Minonee Lane, Monday-Friday, all day. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect.

• Menlo Drive will be closed at Airport Road, Monday-Friday, all day.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained.

• Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction only between Hot Springs Road and Northridge Drive, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured, but northbound traffic will be allowed.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Airport Road may have overnight lane restrictions at the intersection of U.S. 50, Monday-Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

• Fairview Drive will have a single lane closure southbound between Sweetwater Drive and Walker Drive, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Fairview Drive will have eastbound and westbound single lane closures, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Russell Way will have narrowed lanes and flagger control at the intersection of Long Street, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saliman Road will have a southbound lane closure between Seely Loop (at Mills Park) and Robinson Street, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• William Street will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.