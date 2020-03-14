Carson City road report for March 16 to 22, 2020

Road report as of March 12. The following information applies to the period of March 16-22:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Daily single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd, all week. Intersections may include the following:

• Bulette Drive at Washington Street

• Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

• Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

• Phillips Street at Washington Street

• Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

• Sunset Way at Washington Street

• Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate until further notice.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will have narrowed lanes between Carson Street and Curry Street, Tuesday, midnight to 3 a.m.

• 5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This work was delayed from the previous week.

• Longview Way will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Ormsby Blvd will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Washington Street will have periodic reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.