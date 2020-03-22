Carson City road report for March 23-29, 2020

The following information applies to the period of March 23-March 29:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Temporary single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Blvd, all week. Intersections may include the following:

• Bulette Drive at Washington Street

• Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

• Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

• Phillips Street at Washington Street

• Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

• Sunset Way at Washington Street

• Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate.

• Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Fairview Drive will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between S. Carson Street and Kansas Street, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Longview Way will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Waterford Place and Washington Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Ormsby Blvd will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

• Roop Street will have single lane closures and narrowed lanes between Mallory Way and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Division Street Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.