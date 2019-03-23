Carson City road report for March 25-31, 2019

The following information applies to the period of March 25-31:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Â· Ann Street will be closed between Division Street and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Nevada Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Curry Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Recommended Stories For You

Â· College Parkway will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Northgate Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Â· Menlo Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Lompa Lane and Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Â· Clearview Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Edmonds Drive and Carson Street, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Â· Winnie Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Ash Canyon and Alfred Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Â· Goni Road will be reduced to a single lane between Arrowhead Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Â· Goni Road will be reduced to a single lane between Fermi Road and Arrowhead Drive, Monday-Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Â· Plaza Street may have reduced lanes between William Street and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Â· Adaline Street may have reduced lanes between Nevada Street and Division Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Periodic On-Street Parking Restrictions, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree planting in the following locations:

Â· Curry Street between Musser Street and Robinson Street

Â· Musser Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Â· Proctor Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Â· Telegraph Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Â· Spear Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Â· Robinson Street between Curry Street and Carson Street