Carson City road report for March 30 to April 5, 2020

Road report as of March 26. The following information applies to March 30-April 5:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Temporary single-block and intersection closures on Washington Street between Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard are possible all week. Intersections may include the following:

· Bulette Drive at Washington Street

· Bunker Hill Drive at Washington Street

· Elizabeth Street at Washington Street

· Phillips Street at Washington Street

· Richmond Avenue at Washington Street

· Sunset Way at Washington Street

· Rifle Range Road remains closed at the gate until further notice.

· Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· 5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Conestoga Drive will be reduced to a single lane near Sigstrom Drive, Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

· Edmonds Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Clearview Drive and Livermore Lane, Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

· Fairview Drive will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between S. Carson Street and Kansas Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Mountain Street at Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

· Ormsby Boulevard will have periodic flagger controlled lane restrictions between Comstock Circle and Newman Place, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

· Roop Street will have single lane closures and narrowed lanes between Mallory Way and Industrial Park Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Saliman Road will have single lane restrictions between Fairview Drive and Koontz Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Boulevard and Division Street Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com