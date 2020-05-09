Carson City road report for May 11 to 17, 2020

The following information applies to the period of May 11-17:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed only in the northbound direction between Woodside Drive and U.S. 50, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The southbound direction will remain open.

Airport Road will be closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Minonee Lane, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue, however detours will be in effect.

Curry Street will be closed periodically between William Street and John Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John Street will be closed periodically between N. Carson Street and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Menlo Drive will be closed at Airport Road, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oregon Street may be closed between Roop Street and Wright Way, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phillips Street will be closed between Washington Street and Caroline Street, Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clearview Drive will have yield controlled single lane closures between Curry Street and Voltaire Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have single lane closures and lane shifts between S. Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Carson Street will have a single lane closure between Fleischmann Way and William Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Roop Street will have single lane closures at 5th Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saliman Road will have single lane restrictions in both directions between Depot Drive and Como Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.