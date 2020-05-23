Carson City road report for May 25 to 31, 2020

The following information applies to the period of May 25-31:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed in both directions between Woodside Drive and Minonee Lane, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residential access will be allowed. JAC service will continue, however detours will be in effect, including through the weekend.

Curry Street may be closed periodically between William Street and John Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John Street may be closed periodically between N. Carson Street and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Menlo Drive will be closed at Airport Road, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oregon Street will be closed on Saturday between Roop Street and Wright Way, all day.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

North Carson Street will have a single lane closure between Fleischmann Way and William Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail Court will have single lane closures east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roop Street will have single lane closures and lane shifts between Oregon Street and Little Lane, Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

William Street will have a single lane closure in the westbound direction between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com