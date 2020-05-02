Carson City road report for May 4 to 10, 2020

The following information applies to the period of May 4- May 10:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed only in the southbound direction between US Hwy 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The northbound direction will remain open.

Airport Road will be closed in both directions between US Hwy 50 and Woodside Drive, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. JAC service will continue, however detours will be in effect.

Curry Street will be closed periodically between William Street and John Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John Street will be closed periodically between N. Carson Street and Curry Street, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Koontz Lane will be closed in both directions between S. Carson Street and Silver Sage Drive, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Business and residential access will remain open. JAC service will continue, however detours will be in effect.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have flagger controlled single lane closures between Minonee Lane and Woodside Drive, Monday- Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Possible 10 minute delays.

Clearview Drive will have yield controlled single lane closures between Curry Street and Voltaire Street, Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Washington Street and Fleischmann Way, Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Carson Street will have a single lane closure between Fleischmann Way and William Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

William Street will be reduced to a single lane eastbound between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Street will have reduced and narrowed lanes between Ormsby Blvd. and Curry Street, Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com