Carson City road report for November 23 to 29, 2020

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to Nov. 23-29:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed in both directions between Marsh Road and Roundup Road, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for relocation of a waterline. Detours will be in place and residential access will be allowed.

Little Lane will be closed in the westbound direction, Monday-Sunday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

Overland Street will be closed between Cochise Street and Voltaire Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have flagger controls between U.S. 50 and Minonee Drive, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for striping. Please don’t drive in wet paint.

Viking Way will have lane restrictions and flagger controls between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing waterline work. Local access will be provided.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.