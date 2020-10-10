Carson City road report for October 12 to 18, 2020

Road report as of Oct. 8. The following applies to Oct. 12-18:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed between Douglas Drive and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving operations. JAC service will be on detour. Business and residential access will be allowed but limited.

Industrial Park Drive will be closed between Roop Street and Idaho Street, all week long, all day long, for concrete placement and curing.

Menlo Drive will be closed at the intersection of Airport Road, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving operations. JAC service will be on detour, and bus stops along N. Lompa Lane and Menlo Drive will be closed.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction only between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work and roadway reconstruction.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Drive will have periodic closures between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will have work occurring in the median between Roundup Road and Marsh Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between U.S. 50 and Woodside Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for utility adjustments.

Airport Road will have narrowed and shifted lanes between Champion Street and Sherman Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Airport Road may have shoulder work between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for project cleanup.

College Parkway will have lane closures in the eastbound direction between Roop Street and the I-580 Interchange, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility work.

U.S. 50 will have westbound shoulder closures at the intersection of Airport Road, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have lane restrictions and single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway repaving.

Winnie Lane will have lane closures and lane shifts between N. Carson Street and Roop Street, Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for overhead utility work. Temporary driveway closures and access detours may occur.

There will be periodic closures of the intersection of 5th Street at Carson Street throughout the week as part of the South Carson Street Project. For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.