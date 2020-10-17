Carson City road report for October 19 to 25, 2020

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 19-25:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 6th Street will be closed between Carson Street and Plaza Street, Thursday, 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Airport Road will be closed between Minonee Drive and Woodside Drive, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving operations. JAC service will be on detour. Business and residential access will be allowed but limited.

• Industrial Park Drive will be closed between Roop Street and Idaho Street, Monday- Tuesday, all day long, for concrete placement and curing.

• Little Lane will be closed in the westbound direction, Monday-Sunday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

• Menlo Drive will be closed at the intersection of Airport Road, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving operations. JAC service will be on detour, and bus stops along N. Lompa Lane and Menlo Drive will be closed.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

• Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

• Roop Street will be closed in the southbound direction only between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work and roadway reconstruction.

• Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

• Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have flagger controls between U.S. 50 and Minonee Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for utility cover adjustments.

Airport Road will have narrowed and shifted lanes between Champion Street and Sherman Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

College Parkway will have lane closures in the eastbound direction between Roop Street and the I-580 Interchange, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility work.

Saliman Road will have lane closures and shoulder work between Fairview Drive and Little Lane, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of electrical items.

Silver Oak Drive between Siena Drive and GS Richards Boulevard, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

U.S. 50 will have eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at the intersection of Airport Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fairview Drive will have lane restrictions and single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway repaving.

For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.