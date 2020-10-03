Carson City road report for October 5 to 11, 2020

Road Report as of Oct. 1. The following information applies to the period of Oct. 5-11:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will be closed between US 50 and Menlo Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Edmonds Drive will have a single lane closure and flagger controls Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Clearview Drive and Bennett Avenue.

Edmonds Drive will have single lane closures and flagger controls between Koontz Lane and De Ann Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder and ditch grading.

Flint Drive will be closed at U.S. 50 overnight, Sunday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway reconstruction.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roadway construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Drive will have periodic closures between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Winnie Lane will be closed between Ash Canyon Road and Alfred Way, Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for water line installation.

Roop Street will have intermittent closures in the southbound direction between Fairview Drive and Industrial Park Drive, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Please follow the detours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Striping of crosswalks, arrows, and other symbols will be occurring overnight on various streets in Carson City including Carson Street and William Street, Sunday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

Airport Road will have shoulder closures between U.S. 50 and Champion Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews construct new sidewalk improvements.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and Menlo Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for completion of water service laterals.

Fairview Drive will have lane restrictions and single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as roadwork for this project resumes.

There will be periodic closures of the intersection of 5th Street at Carson Street throughout the week as part of the South Carson Street Project. For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.