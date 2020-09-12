Carson City road report for Sept. 14 to 20, 2020

Road Report as of Sept. 10. The following information applies to Sept. 14-20:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed periodically at Carson Street as part of the S. Carson Street Project, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm.

Airport Road will be closed in both directions to through traffic between US 50 and Woodside Drive and between US 50 and Carmine Street, Friday – Sunday, 9 pm to 6 am. Residential and business access will be allowed. JAC service will continue; however, detours will be in effect. This is for the paving of US 50 associated with the ongoing Airport Road sever project.

Champion Street will periodically be closed at Airport Road, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm for paving.

Damon Road will be closed between Edmonds Drive and Conte Drive, Monday – Tuesday, 9 am to 5 pm for utility work.

Flint Drive will be closed at US 50 overnight, Wednesday – Friday, 8 pm to 6 am for roadway reconstruction.

Mountain Street will be closed in both directions between Robinson Street and Spear Street, Tuesday – Friday 8 am to 5 pm for utility work.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday – Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end Monday – Friday, 7 am to 6 pm for roadway construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will be closed between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Drive will be closed to through traffic between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Striping of crosswalks, arrows, and other symbols will be occurring overnight on various streets in Carson City including, but not limited to, Carson Street, William Street, Fairview Drive, and College Parkway, Sunday – Friday, 8 pm to 5 am. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

Airport Road at the intersection of US 50 will have overnight single lane closures Wednesday and Thursday, 9 pm to 5:30 am.

Airport Road will have shoulder closures between US 50 and Champion Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm while crews construct new sidewalk improvements.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and US 50, Monday – Friday, 7 am to 5:30 pm while crews continue construction of the waterline.

College Parkway will have single lane closures and lane shifts in the eastbound direction between Roop Street and the I-580 interchange, Monday – Friday, 9 am to 3 pm for utility work.

Fairview Drive will have single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5 pm as roadwork for this project resumes.

Fairview Drive may have periodic lane closures at the intersection of 5th Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm for drainage improvements and curb installation/repair at the roundabout.

I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have lane closures and shoulder closures, Monday – Thursday, 7 am to 5:30 pm to allow for construction of the new multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

US 50 will have lane closures and lane shifts in both directions between Lompa Lane and Fairview Drive, Friday – Sunday, 9 pm to 6 am as part of paving for the Airport Road Sewer Project.

For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, please visit CarsonProud.com