Carson City road report for September 21 to 27, 2020

Road report as of Sept. 17. The following information applies to Sept. 21-27:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will be closed at Carson Street as part of the S. Carson Street Project, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Airport Road will be closed in the southbound direction only between Carmine Street and US 50, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JAC service will be on detour. Limited business access will be allowed. Residential access will be allowed.

Flint Drive will be closed at US 50 overnight, Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway reconstruction.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday – Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roadway construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Drive will be closed to through traffic between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Striping of crosswalks, arrows, and other symbols will be occurring overnight on various streets in Carson City including Carson Street, William Street, Fairview Drive, and College Parkway, Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

Airport Road will have shoulder closures between US 50 and Champion Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews construct new sidewalk improvements.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and US 50, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline and water services.

Fairview Drive will have single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as roadwork for this project resumes.

Fairview Drive will have flaggers and periodic lane closures at the intersection of 5th Street, Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drainage improvements and curb installation/repair at the roundabout.

Hot Springs Road will have lane closures and lane shifts between Northgate Lane and Pine Lane, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have lane closures and shoulder closures, Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow for construction of the barrier rail along the multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.

SOUTH CARSON STREET

South Carson Street from 5th Street to Fairview will be closed to southbound traffic.

Southbound traffic will use 5th to Roop Street to Fairview as a detour.

Northbound Traffic will have through access on the Stewart Street intersection, there will be temporary driveway closures.

Roop Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Fairview to Industrial Park Drive. Please follow the detour signage.

Frontage Road is open to two-way traffic with temporary driveway closures.

South Carson Street from Fairview to Clearview will be one lane in each direction around-the-clock.

Please follow the detours. Businesses are accessible. Construction is subject to weather conditions.