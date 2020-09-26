Carson City road report for September 28 to October 4, 2020

Road Report as of Sept. 24. The following information applies to Sept. 28-Oct. 4:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

8th Street will be closed between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Thursday, 4 a.m. to noon for utility work.

Airport Road will be closed in the southbound direction only between Carmine Street and U.S. 50, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JAC service will be on detour. Limited business access will be allowed. Residential access will be allowed.

Edmonds Drive will have a single lane closure, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edmonds Drive will have single lane closures and flagger controls between Koontz Lane and De Ann Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7:20 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder and ditch grading.

Flint Drive will be closed at U.S. 50 overnight, Sunday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway reconstruction.

Menlo Drive will be closed at the intersection of Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for construction of curb ramps and the valley gutter. JAC service will be on detour. Residential access will be allowed via Lompa Lane only.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roadway construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Drive will have periodic closures between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Striping of crosswalks, arrows, and other symbols will be occurring overnight on various streets in Carson City including Carson Street and William Street, Sunday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

Airport Road will have shoulder closures between U.S. 50 and Champion Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews construct new sidewalk improvements.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and U.S. 50, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the water services and sidewalks.

Fairview Drive will have lane restrictions and single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as roadwork for this project resumes.

Fairview Drive will have flaggers and periodic lane closures at the intersection of 5th Street, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drainage improvements and curb installation/repair at the roundabout. Flaggers will be assisting with traffic control at the roundabout.

Paradise View will have single lane closures at Timberline Drive, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have lane closures and shoulder closures, Monday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow for construction of the barrier rail along the multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

U.S. 50 will have shoulder work between I-580 and Dear Run Road, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 50 at the intersection of Airport Road will have lane restrictions, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for roadway surface treatment.

For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.