Carson City road report for September 7 to 13, 2020

Road Report as of Sept. 3. The following information applies to Sept. 7-13:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• 5th Street will be closed at Carson Street as part of the S. Carson Street Project, Tuesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Airport Road will be closed in the southbound direction only between Carmine Street and U.S. 50, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JAC service will be on detour. Limited business access will be allowed. Residential access will be allowed.

Champion Street will be closed at Airport Road, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for sidewalk replacement.

• Mountain Street will be closed in both directions between Robinson Street and Spear Street, Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

• Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

• Sherman Lane will be closed between Airport Road and Kit Sierra Way, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

• Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

• Striping of crosswalks, arrows, and other symbols will be occurring overnight on various streets in Carson City including Carson Street, William Street, Saliman Road, and College Parkway, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Please use caution and please follow any traffic control measures to avoid driving in wet paint.

• 5th Street will have reduced and shifted lanes in both directions between Roop Street and Saliman Road, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

• Airport Road will have shoulder closures between U.S. 50 and Champion Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews construct new sidewalk improvements.

• Airport Road will have flagger controls between Douglas Drive and U.S. 50, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while crews continue construction of the waterline.

• I-580 at the southbound Fairview off ramp will have shoulder closures, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow for construction of the new multi-use path. Please be alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

• Menlo Drive, at the intersection of Airport Road, will have single lane flagger controls, Tuesday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Roop Street will have single lane closures at 5th Street, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saliman Road will have single lane restrictions in both directions between Little Lane and Como Street, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional

As part of the ongoing South Carson Street Project, detours and temporary service disruptions to JAC Transit Service will be occurring along Route 3 Sept. 9-11. The area affected will be along Curry Street, west of Carson Street, between Clearview Drive and Koontz Lane. Several stops in the area will be closed. Service will continue along Silver Sage Drive.

Call (775) 841-RIDE, email at JAC@carson.org, or visit our Rider Portal at http://jac.rider.peaktransit.com for additional information regarding detours and alternative options.

For other information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com.