Carson City road report, October 26 to November 1, 2020

Road report as of Thursday. The following information applies to Oct. 26-Nov. 1:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fairview Drive will be closed in both directions, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repaving of the roadway.

Little Lane will be closed in the westbound direction, Monday-Sunday, all day, for construction of a development project. Eastbound traffic will remain open but may experience temporary delays.

Retail Court will be closed east of College Parkway, Monday-Friday, all day. Access to the businesses will be maintained. There may also be periodic closures and detours to the multi-use path between Emerson Drive and Retail Court.

Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic except school buses from Saliman Road to the east end, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction associated with new development.

Sherman Lane will have periodic closures between Airport Road and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of the waterlines. Local access will be provided.

Telegraph Street will be closed between S. Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for reconstruction of the roadway and sidewalk. Periodic closures of Plaza Street may also occur. Please also use pedestrian detours for your safety.

Viking Way will be closed between Sherman Lane and Nye Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing waterline work. Local access will be provided.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have single lane closures and flagger controls between Butti Way and Desatoya Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility installation work.

Airport Road will have flagger controls between U.S. 50 and Minonee Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for utility cover adjustments and striping.

Airport Road will have narrowed and shifted lanes between Champion Street and Sherman Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work.

Fairview Drive will have lane restrictions and single lane closures between Carson Street and Roop Street, Monday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway repaving.

Menlo Drive will have flagger controls at the intersection of Airport Road Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for replacement of concrete.

Roop Street will have flagger controls at the intersection of Fairview Drive, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for repaving of the intersection. Alternate routes are suggested.

Silver Oak Drive between Siena Drive and GS Richards Boulevard will have single lane closures, Monday-Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work.

For information on lane restrictions and street closures related to the South Carson Street Project, visit CarsonProud.com