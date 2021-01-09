Carson City Rotarians to discuss workforce development

Wolfe



Technology expert Alex Wolfe is the guest speaker at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. To abide by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, the meeting will take place online via ZOOM on Tuesday, January 12 at 12:30 P.M. Guests are welcome.

Wolfe has worked in the technology industry for more than 20 years. He has a strong background in computer science, has held engineering leadership, product development, and executive roles in administrative healthcare technology as well as financial technology. He is currently focused on workforce development. “We’ll be talking about the facets of long-term technology reskilling success with an eye to Northern Nevada’s inherent potential” he said. “Workforce development is only part of the equation; we need to create a balanced framework of employers and employees.”

Anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Carson City visit http://www.carsonrotary.com.