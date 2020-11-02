Carson City Rotary Club to hear about decommissioned prison

J.M. “Brew” Brewster of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society will be the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club of Carson City’s meeting. The meeting takes place Tuesday at 12:30 P.M. Guests are invited to attend via ZOOM.

Brewster joined the NSSPPS in 2019. The nonprofit was established to preserve Nevada’s oldest prison, located in Carson City, as a museum. The prison was decommissioned in 2012, and since then has been used for educational purposes. Brewster will talk about the Society’s future plans for the facility, as well as the history behind the prison.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting online should email Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net For information on The Rotary Club of Carson City go to http://www.carsonrotary.org .