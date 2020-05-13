Carson City school board delays action on Snyder property negotiation

The former Capital Christian Center site at 1600 Snyder Ave.

Jessica Garcia/Nevada Appeal file

The Carson City School Board on Tuesday tabled action on authorizing Superintendent Richard Stokes to negotiate the purchase of the 1600 Snyder Ave. property and delayed the item until further budget discussions have been completed.

The district has been considering the former Capital Christian property since last June. The sellers originally proposed an asking price of $5.67 million for the five-building site. The property first was owned by the Bureau of Land Management through a land patent and has been designated for use as a church or school.

The district most recently completed an appraisal and received test results from an environmental study on the site, and it was found to be in good to excellent condition. A 90-day feasibility study was finished.

The phase one and phase two environmental studies conducted on the property, which once served as an unauthorized dump in the 1940s, showed minor concentrations of lead at 420 mg/kg, which is 20 mg/kg above the Environmental Protection Agency’s preliminary remediation goal.

Staff reports state exposure to dust was most likely to happen through breathing or ingesting dust discarded from the landfill on the property. The phase one study called for a phase two study to identify any soil and groundwater contaminants that could cause harm to inhabitants on the site in the event of redevelopment.

The study was conducted by Converse Consultants of Reno, which did not see a need for further subsurface testing, according to staff reports.

A committee in September that examined the site with Stokes and board members provided input about potential uses and the type of facility for which the Carson City School District might use it, and it was ultimately proposed favorably as a potential elementary school. The tour examined its geographic location in Carson City, potential physical needs with furniture, parking, technological infrastructure and programming. Local engineers and architects have inspected the property to assess its structural integrity, feasibility and challenges in completing the project.

In recent months, administrators emphasized anticipated growth in Carson City in the next five to 10 years, saying the property would be needed eventually to serve as an elementary or middle school to help address overcrowding, and the trustees had expressed interest in potentially the property. The board was presented with the possibilities of opening the campus’ former worship facility as a potential performing arts facility to the public as a revenue source with its available seating, staging and audiovisual capabilities. In general, the campus itself requires little upkeep and only some modifications to become a viable school facility.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, while some expressed they understood the practical need for it in the long run, they worried about public perceptions by making a large capital improvement investment after Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of fiscal emergency Monday.

“I feel like we’re going to have to do a lot of explanation to individuals,” Trustee Lupe Ramirez said. “Maybe we need clear guidance or suggestions.”

A.J. Feuling, chief financial officer, clarified for the board that the board has the authority and ability to make such purchases.

“We have very specific funds, about 20 different funds, and each fund has a very specific purpose, to make this kind of (capital) purchase and do some improvements,” he said. “Those funds are clearly deposited into this funds. … We can’t fund regular school district operations from those funds.”

Trustee Laurel Crossman remained optimistic that Snyder was still worth considering.

“I think it’s still a good purchase,” she said. “The appraisal price came in lower than what we planned, and we planned for this. I think the most difficult thing we’ll face is just helping the public to understand that money can only be used for capital projects.”

Stokes also disclosed at the meeting that he had been contacted by a citizen who likewise has interest in purchasing the property.

“I didn’t want us to lose out to someone who may be a competing interest,” Stokes said. “And if you think just before times got bad, we were wondering if we might have enough space, and we were wringing our hands, having this as an asset was something we were interested in, our operational budget and capital projects budget, this is something we were at least needing to review prior to losing to another competing interest.”

Funding for the purchase would be made available through the 2010 Rollover School Bond, which was renewed and the funds from which the district can continue to access through 2030, Stokes said.