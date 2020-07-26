Carson City school board expected to vote on reopening plan Tuesday

The Carson City School Board of Trustees meets Tuesday to provide an update on the 31st special session of the Nevada Legislature, with district chief financial officer Andrew Feuling leading the discussion.

Superintendent Richard Stokes also will discuss the reopening plan for the coming school year regarding Gov. Steve Sisolak’s declaration of emergency directive emergency 022, revisiting the district’s previous discussion from June 14 about whether school employees shall fully return to campuses and operate under hybrid models. Stokes informed the board that the hybrid model would involve students attending school two days per week and stay at home three days at week for online instruction. The third option was to use a full distance learning setup with CCSD’s teachers or employ Carson Online’s offerings as needed.

The board also will hear from associate superintendent Tasha Fuson on the 2020-21 academic calendar and potentially decide on moving the start date of school for students from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24. The change gives teachers extra time for professional development and the ability for them to get comfortable with remote learning.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Center’s Sierra Room, 851 E. William St.