Carson City school board OKs 2021-22 calendar with new fall break

The Carson City School District’s 2021-22 school year will look similar to the 2019-20 calendar, pre-COVID-19 with a few minor adjustments, Associate Superintendent Tasha Fuson reported to the school board Tuesday at its regular meeting.

As usual, Carson City looked to its neighboring rural districts in Lyon and Douglas as well as the state’s largest populations in Washoe and Clark for guidance for start dates, breaks and professional learning dates.

The start date for Carson will be Aug. 16, about a week later than the others.

Incorporating a fall break will be new this year for the Thanksgiving holiday, Fuson said.

“We heard a loud request to consider looking at having a fall break to have Thanksgiving off,” she said. “Washoe has only three days, Douglas and Lyon will have a full week off and Clark only does Wednesday through Friday.”

Winter break takes place Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 with school resuming Jan. 4. Washoe County has Friday, Dec. 17 off.

Spring break takes place April 11 to 18, with Washoe having its two-week break March 14 to 25. Douglas has its spring break March 14 to 18, and Lyon will have its break April 4 to 8, while Clark is taking its vacation the same week as Carson.

The last day of school for Carson will be June 2, the reason for which is to allow Carson High School to perform final credit checks on seniors, Fuson said. Pioneer High School’s graduation will be June 1, with Carson High’s graduation on June 4.

The Nevada Revised Statutes allow for five professional learning days for staff members, and Fuson said the administration is proposing to use four days in the 2021-22 year. In the current 2020-21 year, there have only been three days used with one more potentially to be used.

New hire training for staff would be designated for Aug. 4 to 6, Fuson said, which has been directly impacted by reduced grant funding.

The calendar, approved unanimously by the board, now will be finalized and made available to the district’s community partners such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.