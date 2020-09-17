Carson City School Board sponsors American Citizen Essay Contest

The Carson City School District’s Board of Trustees is pleased to sponsor the 19th Annual American Citizen Essay Contest. Completed essays are due to the Carson City School District at 1402 W. King St., no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

Any public, charter, private or home-schooled student in Carson City may participate in the contest. The essay should be no longer than five pages and may be as short as the student desires. The essay may be handwritten or typed.

Essays will be judged within each grade level as they follow adherence to the topic, their quality of writing and their originality of thought. The topic for this year is the following:

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States’ Constitution, discuss the importance of a citizen’s right to vote to Americans and aspiring Americans.”

Winners will be publicly announced at the Nov. 24 school board meeting. There will be winners for each level including elementary school, middle school and high school. Each winner will receive the following cash prizes.

First Place: $80

Second Place: $30

Third Place: $15

The first page of the essay must include the student’s name (first and last), his or her age, grade, telephone number, teacher’s name and school.