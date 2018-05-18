Carson City School Board to hold budget hearing

The Carson City School District Board will hold two meetings next week, including a budget hearing in which it's scheduled to approve the 2018-19 final budget.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center.

At this meeting the board will recognize the district's 2018 Distinguished Student Award winners from all of its schools. The board will also recognize all of the district's employees who are retiring.

In addition an update on the school district's Strategic Plan will be presented.

The board will also hold its budget hearing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, 1402 W. King St.

A public hearing will be held on the budget followed by the board considering the revised Capital Improvement Plan for the district's facilities in 2018-19.

Recommended Stories For You

The board will then consider approving the final 2018-19 budget.

The meetings can be accessed at the following website: http://carson.org/index.aspx?page=6204.