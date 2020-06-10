Carson City school board votes to keep Musser Street property

Anticipating growth and seeking to keep an easement for emergency vehicles near the complex, the Carson City school board on Tuesday decided against selling the property to the north of the Professional Development Center at 604 W. Musser St.

In March, Nevada Premier Commercial Real Estate representatives Keith Howell and Rob Joiner appeared before the school trustees with an offer from client Michael Fant and his family seeking to purchase the property to enlarge the parking lot of the complex at 701 W. Telegraph St.

The Fant family sought to make physical improvements to the parcel, including landscaping. The district’s current use for the space accommodates overflow parking for its School Based Health Center needs and provides an access point for emergency vehicles at the campus’ north end.

During the March 10 meeting, board members questioned whether the property should be sold, and that discussion continued Tuesday night.

“That property hasn’t been utilized for many, many years, if ever, as we discussed with you on March 10,” Joiner said. “We know you have a lot of things that have happened in the budgeting process. We hope this might help in a small way.”

Joiner said they had been conducting their due diligence to ensure fair market value had been established in exchange for the property.

Trustee Richard Varner asked whether the proceeds from the sale would enter the district’s capital projects or general funds.

District Chief Financial Officer Andrew Feuling eventually determined the funds would have gone toward its capital projects fund.

But board members were cautious about any potential population booms Carson City faces in the next few years.

“It’s a unique site in that it’s pretty centrally located,” Trustee Joe Cacioppo said. “If we were to do anything, this site, it’s not huge, but I’m kind of the same mindset. We have to be careful, knowing we are going to be experiencing growth.”

Board President Mike Walker said holding onto a vacant center, however, would become a district problem.

“Eventually we’re going to have to build classrooms and sites,” he said. “Whether it means adding additional sites onto the PDC, that’s one thing. We just don’t know at this point. I’m not sure it’s a wise decision to get rid of this property. This economy is going to come roaring back.”

The board voted against the sale unanimously in a 7-0 vote, thanking Howell, Joiner and the Fant family for the opportunity.

In other items from Tuesday, Superintendent Richard Stokes introduced Carson High School’s new principal, Bob Chambers. Chambers assumes the position from Gavin Ward, who is leaving to take a position with ASPIRE Academy in Douglas County School District.

Stokes said Chambers, who has worked in CCSD for 21 years, was chosen by a committee of eight members and possesses a cross-section of experience that includes roles in the secondary level as an administrator.

“I want you to know I consider Carson City my home,” Chambers told the board. “I’m raising my family here. I want my boys to have an opportunity to live here.”