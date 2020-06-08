Carson City School District acknowledges nutrition service workers

Nutrition services staff members prepare ready-to-serve meals.

Courtesy

The Carson City School District offers a thank you to all the men and women working in nutrition services. These dedicated individuals have been working non-stop to provide meals to the children in need of Carson City.

“Starting Tuesday, March 17, our first official day being out of school due to COVID-19, nutrition services staff showed up, prepared and ready to serve meals,” said Elizabeth Snyder, director of nutrition for the Carson City School District. “They have worked tirelessly through many changes and uncertainties to keep children fed ever since. May 1 marked National School Lunch Hero day. While that title is always fitting, it especially rang true this year.”

At the close of the school year, the district reminds families that lunch and breakfast will continue to be distributed throughout the summer through Aug. 7. Food is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada, 1870 Russell Way.