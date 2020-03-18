Carson City School District adds two more drive-through locations for breakfast and lunch

Nutrition Services with the Carson City School District (CCSD) have added two more drive-through pick-up locations for free lunch and breakfast, including the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada and the Ron Wood Family Resource Center. The meals are served for all Carson City School District students and siblingsages 18 and under and contain lunch for that day as well as breakfast for the following morning.

Meal pick-up hours of service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Locations will include the following (please view maps and drive-thru directions here):

Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada, 1870 Russell Way

Ron Wood Family Resource Center, 2621 Northgate Lane

Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive

Carson Middle School, 1140 W. King Street

Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road

Seeliger Elementary School, 2800 S. Saliman Road

Meals will be served in bags in a “grab ‘n go” style either in a drive-thru or walk-up method

In order to receive a meal, ALL CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT (in the vehicle or with their parent).

Any students unable to travel to one of the dedicated meal pick up locations are encouraged to reach out to their school social worker.

The Carson City School District encourage parents to assist in the effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping their children at home, by avoiding large private gatherings (more than 10 people), reinforcing proper hygiene techniques and maintaining social distancing. CCSD will react to all changing conditions associated with the virus or guidance from governmental agencies.

Please continue checking the Carson City School District websitecarsoncityschools.com and our social media sites Facebook, Twitter andInstagram for further updates.