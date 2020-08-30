Carson City School District announces new principals, administrators

From left, Cody Farnworth, Bob Chambers, Sue Moulden, Dan Brown (principal at Fritsch Elementary School), Gina Hoppe, Nathan Brigham, Amy Robinson, Lee Conley (principal at Eagle Valley Middle School), Susan Desrosiers and Dan Sadler (principal at Carson Middle School). Not pictured: Steven Nelms.

Provided by Carson City School District

First-day jitters are not just for students. The Carson City School District was pleased to announce the appointment of seven new principals and district administrators (alphabetically by school) for the 2020-21 school year at its school board meeting Tuesday evening.

Robert (Bob) Chambers as principal for Carson High School

Cody Farnworth, Ed.D, as vice principal for Carson High School

Susan Moulden-Horton, Ed.D., as vice principal for Carson High School

Susan Desrosiers as dean of students for Carson Middle School

Steven Nelms as dean of students for Carson Middle School

Amy Robinson as vice principal for Eagle Valley Middle School

Gina Hoppe as vice principal for Fritsch Elementary School

Also recognized at the meeting was Mr. Nathan Brigham, who previously was hired as the vice principal at Empire Elementary School in April. Click here for his full announcement.

“We welcome all these qualified individuals in their new roles,” said Richard Stokes, CCSD superintendent. “They each will provide valuable and dynamic support to the administrative teams at their respective schools. These positions help administer the operational programs of each school, and I look forward to working alongside some of Carson City’s finest educators as they become familiar with their new assignments.”

In their positions, these administrators will be part of an educational system focused on developing the skill and talents for all students through rigorous learning experiences, supportive relationships and relevant real-life applications. They will be visible instructional leaders throughout the district and propel student achievement in the areas of curriculum, instruction, assessment, accountability and staff supervision.

Prior to his appointment as principal of Carson High School, Chambers, has served within the Carson City School District for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as the vice principal (2014-20) and dean of students also at Carson High (2011-14). He also was vice principal at Empire Elementary School (2008-11) and an English teacher at Carson High (1999-2008). He also taught high school English at Valier Public School System in Valier, Mont. (1998-99). He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Montana Western, Dillon, Mont. in 1998 and later earned a master’s in educational administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz. in 2008.

Moulden, the new vice principal at Carson High School, previously served as the vice principal, dean of students, test coordinator and athletic director at Eagle Valley Middle School (2013-20). She also simultaneously served as an adjunct professor for Grand Canyon University (2012-20). Prior, she served as the School Improvement Grant coordinator (2010-13) and as an education program professional – Title I (2007-10) for the Nevada Department of Education. She also served as an adjunct faculty for the Masters of Arts in Teaching program at Sierra Nevada College (2010-14), principal with Storey County School District (2002-06), physical education teacher at Eagle Valley Middle School (1999-02), district-wide elementary summer school principal for the Carson City School District (1997-00), vice principal interim for Seeliger Elementary (1996-97) and physical education teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School (1994-99). Moulden earned a bachelor’s in physical education from California State University, Chico in 1981 and later earned a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports medicine from Indiana University in 1982. She earned her teaching credential from California State University, San Bernardino in 1990; her degree in educational administration from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1999 and her education doctorate in executive leadership from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2009. She also earned Principal of the Year for Storey County School District in 2003 and 2004 and was a Red Apple Award recipient in 2002.

Prior to his appointment as vice principal for Carson High School, Farnworth served as the vice principal (2015-20) at Fritsch Elementary School. He also was a science teacher and science implementation specialist (2014-15) at Carson High. He served as dean of students (teacher on special assignment) for Carson High (2013-14) after teaching science and serving as the head baseball coach for Carson High (2008-13). He taught science, physical education and served as an assistant coach for varsity as well as the offensive coordinator for junior varsity football at Pueblo West High School in Pueblo, Colo. Prior to his stints at Carson and Pueblo West, he taught science and physical education and coached a variety of sports (1997-01) at Dayton High School for the Lyon County School District. Farnworth earned a bachelor’s degree in education, graduating from Mesa State College in 1996. He later earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix in 2001 before earning his doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2019.

Desrosiers, the new dean of students for Carson Middle School, previously served as the administrative designee and district substitute administrator (2016-20) for Douglas County School District. She also taught kindergarten, first, second, third, seventh and eighth grade for Douglas County School District (2008-20). From 2004-08, Desrosiers served as a proprietor for the Keys Café in South Lake Tahoe where she managed all the operations of the restaurant and catering company. She began her teaching career with the Carson City School District where she taught first and second grade (2001-04) for Fremont and Bordewich Bray elementary schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in humanities in 2000 and a post-baccalaureate teaching credential (2002) before earning a master’s degree in teaching and master’s in administration (2016) from Sierra Nevada College. She also graduated magna cum laude and was recognized as Teacher of the Year for 2011 and 2018 for Douglas County School District.

Prior to his appointment as dean of students for Carson Middle School, Nelms served as the safety committee lead facilitator and director (2017-18) as well as an administrative intern and subbing (2017-20) and physical education teacher (2016-20) at Carson Middle. Nelms also has served as the varsity track head coach (2016-20) and varsity football assistant coach (2016-20) for Carson High School. Nelms also taught physical education at Southside Elementary (2014-15) in Spring Creek, Nev. and completed his student teaching at Sage Elementary and Spring Creek High School (2014) in Elko. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in exercise science from the University of Jamestown (2015) in Jamestown, ND and his master’s degree in educational administration (2018) from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Robinson, the new vice principal at Eagle Valley Middle School, has served within the Carson City School District for nearly 25 years. Most recently, she was the dean of students (2018-20) and administrative intern – acting as dean of students (October 2015 – June 2016 and August 2017 – June 2018) at Carson Middle School. She also taught sixth grade science (2006-15) and sixth grade math (2003-06) at Carson Middle. She was a second-grade team teacher (2002-03), math facilitator (2001-02), fourth-grade teacher (1999-01) and first-grade team teacher (1996-99) at Empire Elementary School. She began her teaching career as a remedial reading teacher at Bordewich-Bray Elementary (January – June 1996). Robinson earned her bachelor’s degree in pre-medicine (1993) and her master’s in elementary education (1997) from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also earned a master’s in administration from Sierra Nevada College in 2017.

Prior to her appointment as vice principal at Fritsch Elementary School, Hoppe served as a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher (2008-20) at Empire and Fritsch elementary schools in Carson City. She earned a bachelor’s degree (2003) and her teaching credentials (2007) from San Diego State University in San Diego, Calif. before earning her master’s in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2019 through the Nevada Leads program. Hoppe also was named Teacher of the Year at Fritsch in 2019 and received the “Light of Education” award in 2015. She also isGifted and Talented Education and Teaching English as a Second Language endorsed.