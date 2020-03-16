Carson City School District begins plans for remote learning

The Carson City School District (CCSD) recognizes the situation regarding COVID-19 is very fluid, with conditions changing rapidly. Therefore, the following actions are being taken to best meet Governor Sisolak’s expectations in unprecedented circumstances.

Tuesday, March 17, all school employees should continue to work as directed by their site administrator or school principal. Certified employees who can work from home should do so, under the coordination of their site administrator or school principal. As stated by Governor Sisolak, social distancing is not a one-size-fits-all – people should manage communication and meetings based on individual discretion. Deep cleaning and sanitizing of all the buildings will continue. Ill employees should stay home – coordinate with site administrator or school principal. Older people with underlying health conditions should stay home – coordinate with site administrator or school principal. Nutrition Services will provide free lunch and breakfast for all Carson City School District students and siblings ages 18 and under beginning Tuesday, March 17, with the first pick-up containing lunch for that day as well as breakfast for the following morning. Meal pick-up hours of service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Locations will include the following (please view maps and drive-thru directions here): Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive

Carson Middle School, 1140 W. King Street

Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road

Seeliger Elementary School, 2800 S. Saliman Road

Meals will include lunch for that day as well as breakfast for the following morning Meals will be served in bags in a “grab ‘n go” style either in a drive-thru or walk-up method In order to receive a meal, ALL CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT (in the vehicle or with their parent). We will be working with the city to implement traffic speed reductions during these peak hours around the locations. Students should not consider the school closure as an extended Spring Break. Teachers will have all Third Quarter grades finalized and entered by the end of the day Wednesday, March 18. Beginning Thursday, March 19, teachers will be building lesson plans and materials for students to work on remotely each week. Beginning Monday, March 23, students will begin remote learning via distance teaching methods available through weekly materials provided on each school’s websitehomepage or printed packets available for pick-up from the school’s office. Student engagement and participation will be documented. Students will be able to retrieve any items or materials left at the school prior to the closure. Visits to the school should be coordinated with site administrator or school principal. No community events will be allowed at any building site or school. Please be aware that conditions associated with the school closure may change at any time. More guidance will be provided if details change.

The Carson City School District encourage parents to assist in the effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping their children at home, by avoiding large private gatherings (more than 10 people), reinforcing proper hygiene techniques and maintaining social distancing. CCSD will react to all changing conditions associated with the virus or guidance from governmental agencies.

Please continue checking the Carson City School District websitecarsoncityschools.com and our social media sites Facebook,Twitter and Instagram for further updates.