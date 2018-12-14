Carson City School District graduation rate increases

The Carson City School District saw an increase in its high school graduation rate for 2017-2018, according to data released by the Nevada Department of Education.

The district had an 83.93 percent graduation rate in 2018, more than three percentage points higher than the rate of 80.31 percent in 2017. That graduation rate is for Carson and Pioneer High Schools. The graduation rate for the state was 83 percent.

The graduation rate for Carson High also increased and was well above the state average at 93.2 percent. That's more than a five-point increase from 2017 when the graduation rate was 88.06 percent.

The state's graduation rate increased by more than 2 percent. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said the increase is an indicator Nevada schools are going in the right direction and are a national leader in education improvement.

The department says the vast majority of districts reported increases, led by Mineral County with an increase of nearly 5 percentage points.

Clark reported an increase of 2 percentage points and Washoe reported an increase of about a third of a percentage point.

Lander, Pershing and White Pine reported decreases.