Carson City school district launches COVID-19 testing for employees

The Carson City School District will offer free COVID-19 testing for all school employees in two drive-through events, according to a news release.

Information about the dates, times and location already have been provided to employees from school administrators. After the events, school employees who become symptomatic at work can be tested by one of the school nurses.

The testing program, referred to as the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening (TIES), promotes the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, formerly known as Teachers Health Trust, as well as district leaders, teacher representatives and health professionals, helped developed the testing program for school staff across the State. The TIES testing program was approved by the state and is funded by the federal CARES Act grant fund of $13.2 million.

The self-monitoring and testing program will be administered through a mobile app, powered by emocha Health, a leading health screening mobile application originated at Johns Hopkins University, to help assess COVID-19 related health risks, track symptoms and communicate with appropriate state and district entities on matters related to the virus.

The TIES program will screen and evaluate for potential COVID-19 exposure, infection or risk by collaboratively working with infectious disease experts, physician leaders, public health experts and leading pathology experts.

The primary reason for TIES is to provide educator confidence to feel safe and supported to return to school and supporting the state-sponsored contact tracing program to mitigate exposure.

For updated information about Nevada TIES, visit www.nevadaties.org or email questions to info@nevadaties.org.