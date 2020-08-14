Carson City School District offers a Back-to-School Launch Video

Carson City School District Back to School video.

The Carson City School District has prepared a Back-to-School Launch Video with all its teachers and employees, which details the various nuances and changes associated in going back to school in Carson City this year.

With the start of the 2020-21 school year hindered by a pandemic, school officials said things will look a bit different.

The video offers a series of short interviews with specialists and district leaders who provide additional insight and answers to many of the questions parents, teachers and community members may have or are concerned with the return to school.

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JR9OsK_JKc&feature=youtu.be