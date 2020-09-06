Carson City School District reports first COVID-19 case

The Carson City School District reported its first positive COVID-19 case for the school district, according to a Sunday news release.

The person works in the transportation department. The district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing, but no other employees were identified as close contacts, the release said.

The district is confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, anticipates a very small number of individuals to be excluded from school for the 14-day isolation period. Students excluded from school will be provided distance learning opportunities by their classroom teacher.

Due to privacy laws, no other information will be released about the positive case or those who will be excluded from school. We will continue to follow the enhanced cleaning protocol in our schools per Carson City Health and Human Services guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.