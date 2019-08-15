Carson City School District seeks help to fill job vacancies, moves forward on Capital Christian

Carson City School District has had a greater turnover in classified staff this year with 74 employees retiring or resigning, Associate Superintendent Jose Delfin reported to the school board Tuesday.

Forty-five teachers and three administrators also have left, said Delfin, who oversees human resources for CCSD. While the classified numbers in particular are the highest he’s seen in his tenure, he shared, the district’s attrition rate of 10 percent still fares better than Clark County’s 38 percent.

“It’s a boom-or-bust state,” Delfin said Tuesday.

Improvements in the economy overall could be triggering the departures, Delfin said. Some workers have indicated they have spouses leaving the area to accept higher-paying positions elsewhere. Others are leaving for personal reasons, especially millennials, but the district hasn’t conducted enough exit interviews and not everyone is choosing to complete one.

“We need to do a better job of getting the data, knowing it’s a transient state,” Trustee Mike Walker said. “Getting these employee statistics is going to help us do a better job.”

For hiring this past year, approximately 2,000 applications were submitted to the district. The hiring spike occurs between March and late August. The district, Delfin described, continues to draw applicants largely from its key local educational institutions, including Western Nevada College, the University of Nevada, Reno and California state or community colleges, but many frequently apply from others from the Midwest and further east, making Carson City a highly national choice for classified and teaching candidates.

Delfin said for now, Carson City has 11 classified vacancies for custodial, paraprofessional, clerical jobs, athletic coaches and bus drivers as well. There are seven teaching positions to fill, including four special education, two regular education and one teacher on special assignment, though principals likely have plans in place for these roles, he said.

Currently, the district employs 950 full-time and 225 part-time staff members.

For those who are interested in applying, Delfin said visit http://www.carsoncityschools.com.

In other board action Tuesday, trustees authorized Superintendent Richard Stokes to move forward with the letter of intent for the possible purchase of 1600 Snyder Ave., the former Capital Christian church property, in the amount of $5.67 million and to provide a refundable earnest deposit of $50,000 against the purchase amount. The action was brought back after the July 23 board meeting in which trustees made a 3-2 split vote in favor of the letter at the time. However, the full board wasn’t present at the meeting and the split vote did not constitute a majority. Trustees on Tuesday voted 6-0 in favor, with board member Lupe Ramirez absent.

Stokes reminded the board the letter does not obligate the district to purchase the property if staff finds anything to their dissatisfaction during their 90-day period.

The trustees also held a second reading for and approved changes to CCSD Policy 218 on Internet safety and acceptable use.