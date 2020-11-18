Carson City School District seeks to fill openings for pre-K students

The Carson City School District still has space available for students younger than 5 years old. The pre-kindergarten program is still open for families who qualify under the federal household income guidelines.

Children should have turned 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020, to qualify for the 2020-21 school year. Parents should direct any pre-K inquiries to Student Support Services at 775-283-2350.

Parents will need to provide proof of qualification by supplying the following documents: