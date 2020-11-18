Carson City School District seeks to fill openings for pre-K students
The Carson City School District still has space available for students younger than 5 years old. The pre-kindergarten program is still open for families who qualify under the federal household income guidelines.
Children should have turned 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020, to qualify for the 2020-21 school year. Parents should direct any pre-K inquiries to Student Support Services at 775-283-2350.
Parents will need to provide proof of qualification by supplying the following documents:
- Proof of meeting income guidelines by completing and submitting the Income Verification Application (English) or Income Verification Application (Spanish). Parents also will be required to bring their three most recent paystubs for all working members of their household or their 2019 filed tax report.
- Birth certificate.
- Immunization records (including hepatitis A and B, DTAP, MMR, IPV and varicella). Contact a primary care physician to ensure compliancy.
- Proof of residency in Carson City (utility bill, mortgage or rental papers, voter registration, etc.).
