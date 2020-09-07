Carson City School District to halt transportation services

Due to the number of employees who have been advised to isolate from a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Transportation Department and out of an abundance of caution, the Carson City School District will temporarily halt all transportation and bus services, according to a Monday news release.

Based on the last day of exposure, those identified will quarantine for the recommended isolation period and transportation services will resume as soon as possible (at the earliest, Sept. 15, but possibly longer if more employees test positive), the release said.

The district is working closely with Carson City Health and Human Services on contact tracing and will continue to follow the enhanced cleaning protocol in all schools including additional cleaning and disinfecting of the transportation facilities and all buses per the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Any person, student or staff, who may have had close contact will be contacted by phone on Monday, the release said.

Additionally, the school district asks that all parents and families make arrangements to transport their child(ren) to and from school on their assigned cohort days. Any families unable to transport their student(s) to and from school will be able to participate in school learning via full-remote online until transportation services are able to resume.